The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlantic League

August 20, 2019 12:08 am
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 22 15 .595
x-Sugar Land 21 16 .568 1
Southern Maryland 19 18 .514 3
Lancaster 15 21 .417
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 20 16 .556
High Point 20 18 .526 1
New Britain 16 20 .444 4
Somerset 14 23 .378

___

Monday’s Games

York 8, Southern Maryland 1

Long Island 14, Somerset 9

High Point 8, Lancaster 6

New Britain 7, Sugar Land 5

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

