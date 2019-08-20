Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 20, 2019 11:42 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 22 15 .595
x-Sugar Land 21 17 .553
Southern Maryland 19 18 .514 3
Lancaster 15 22 .405 7
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 21 16 .568
High Point 21 18 .538 1
New Britain 17 20 .459 4
Somerset 14 24 .368

___

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, ppd.

Long Island 6, Somerset 4

High Point 7, Lancaster 1

New Britain 3, Sugar Land 2

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, Game 2, TBD

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

