|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|21
|17
|.553
|1½
|Southern Maryland
|19
|18
|.514
|3
|Lancaster
|15
|22
|.405
|7
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|21
|16
|.568
|—
|High Point
|21
|18
|.538
|1
|New Britain
|17
|20
|.459
|4
|Somerset
|14
|24
|.368
|7½
___
Southern Maryland at York, ppd.
Long Island 6, Somerset 4
High Point 7, Lancaster 1
New Britain 3, Sugar Land 2
Southern Maryland at York, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, Game 2, TBD
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
