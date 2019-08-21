Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

August 21, 2019 10:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 23 16 .590
x-Sugar Land 21 17 .553
Southern Maryland 20 19 .513 3
Lancaster 16 22 .421
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 21 16 .568
High Point 21 19 .525
New Britain 17 20 .459 4
Somerset 14 24 .368

x-First Half Winner

___

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland 6, York 1, 7 innings

York 5, Southern Maryland 0, 7 innings

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Lancaster 8, High Point 2

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:03 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|22 Summer Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors, Coast Guardsmen conduct medical evacuation exercises

Today in History

1959: Hawaii joins the Union