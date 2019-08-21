|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|23
|16
|.590
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|21
|17
|.553
|1½
|Southern Maryland
|20
|19
|.513
|3
|Lancaster
|16
|22
|.421
|6½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|21
|16
|.568
|—
|High Point
|21
|19
|.525
|1½
|New Britain
|17
|20
|.459
|4
|Somerset
|14
|24
|.368
|7½
x-First Half Winner
___
Southern Maryland 6, York 1, 7 innings
York 5, Southern Maryland 0, 7 innings
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster 8, High Point 2
New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:03 p.m.
Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.