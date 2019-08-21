At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Lancaster 16 22 .421 Sugar Land 22 17 .564 Southern Maryland 20 19 .513 York 23 16 .590 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB High Point 21 19 .525 Somerset 15 24 .385 New Britain 17 21 .447 Long Island 21 17 .553

___

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland 6, York 1, 7 innings

York 5, Southern Maryland 0, 7 innings

Somerset 10, Long Island 3

Lancaster 8, High Point 2

Sugar Land 3, New Britain 2

Thursday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:03 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

