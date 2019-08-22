Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 22, 2019 9:10 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 23 16 .590
x-Sugar Land 22 17 .564 1
Southern Maryland 20 19 .513 3
Lancaster 16 22 .421
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 21 17 .553
High Point 21 19 .525 1
New Britain 17 21 .447 4
Somerset 15 24 .385

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Thursday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:03 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

