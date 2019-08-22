Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 22, 2019 11:10 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 24 16 .600
x-Sugar Land 22 18 .550 2
Southern Maryland 20 20 .500 4
Lancaster 16 23 .410
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 21 18 .538
High Point 22 19 .537
New Britain 18 21 .462 3
Somerset 16 24 .400

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Thursday’s Games

York 3, Southern Maryland 0

Somerset 7, Long Island 3, 8 innings

High Point 9, Lancaster 3

New Britain 7, Sugar Land 4

Friday’s Games

York at High Point, 6:03 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

