Atlantic League

August 23, 2019 10:10 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 24 16 .600
x-Sugar Land 22 18 .550 2
Southern Maryland 20 20 .500 4
Lancaster 16 23 .410
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 21 18 .538
High Point 22 19 .537
New Britain 18 21 .462 3
Somerset 16 24 .400

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Friday’s Games

High Point 5, York 3

New Britain 9, Long Island 6

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland 2, Somerset 1

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 2 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

