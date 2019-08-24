Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 24, 2019 8:22 am
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 24 17 .585
x-Sugar Land 22 19 .537 2
Southern Maryland 21 20 .512 3
Lancaster 17 23 .425
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 23 19 .548
x-Long Island 21 19 .525 1
New Britain 19 21 .475 3
Somerset 16 25 .390

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 2 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

