|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|24
|18
|.571
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|23
|19
|.548
|1
|Southern Maryland
|22
|20
|.524
|2
|Lancaster
|17
|24
|.415
|6½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|24
|19
|.558
|—
|x-Long Island
|22
|19
|.537
|1
|New Britain
|19
|22
|.463
|4
|Somerset
|16
|26
|.381
|7½
___
x-First Half Winner
___
Sugar Land 4, Lancaster 3
High Point 6, York 3
Long Island 15, New Britain 4
Southern Maryland 5, Somerset 1
Long Island at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 2 p.m.
Sugar Land at Lancaster, 5 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
