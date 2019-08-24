Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlantic League

August 24, 2019 10:10 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 24 18 .571
x-Sugar Land 23 19 .548 1
Southern Maryland 22 20 .524 2
Lancaster 17 24 .415
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 24 19 .558
x-Long Island 22 19 .537 1
New Britain 19 22 .463 4
Somerset 16 26 .381

x-First Half Winner

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 4, Lancaster 3

High Point 6, York 3

Long Island 15, New Britain 4

Southern Maryland 5, Somerset 1

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 2 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

