|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|25
|18
|.581
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|24
|19
|.558
|1
|Southern Maryland
|22
|21
|.512
|3
|Lancaster
|17
|25
|.405
|7½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|23
|19
|.548
|—
|High Point
|24
|20
|.545
|—
|New Britain
|19
|23
|.452
|4
|Somerset
|17
|26
|.395
|6½
___
x-First Half Winner
___
Long Island 6, New Britain 2
York 9, High Point 5
Sugar Land 7, Lancaster 2
Somerset 5, Southern Maryland 4
Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.