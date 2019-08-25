Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlantic League

August 25, 2019 9:10 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 25 18 .581
x-Sugar Land 24 19 .558 1
Southern Maryland 22 21 .512 3
Lancaster 17 25 .405
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 23 19 .548
High Point 24 20 .545
New Britain 19 23 .452 4
Somerset 17 26 .395

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Sunday’s Games

Long Island 6, New Britain 2

York 9, High Point 5

Sugar Land 7, Lancaster 2

Somerset 5, Southern Maryland 4

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

