At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 25 18 .581 — x-Sugar Land 24 19 .558 1 Southern Maryland 22 21 .512 3 Lancaster 17 25 .405 7½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 23 19 .548 — High Point 24 20 .545 — New Britain 19 23 .452 4 Somerset 17 26 .395 6½

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Britain at High Point, 10:30 a.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.