|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|26
|18
|.591
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|24
|20
|.545
|2
|Southern Maryland
|22
|22
|.500
|4
|Lancaster
|18
|25
|.419
|7½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|24
|19
|.558
|—
|High Point
|24
|20
|.545
|½
|New Britain
|19
|23
|.452
|4½
|Somerset
|17
|27
|.386
|7½
___
x-First Half Winner
___
York 8, Sugar Land 7, 10 innings
Long Island 3, Southern Maryland 2
Lancaster 3, Somerset 2
New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Britain at High Point, 10:30 a.m.
Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
