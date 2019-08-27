At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 26 18 .591 — x-Sugar Land 24 20 .545 2 Southern Maryland 22 22 .500 4 Lancaster 18 25 .419 7½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 24 19 .558 — High Point 24 20 .545 ½ New Britain 19 23 .452 4½ Somerset 17 27 .386 7½

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Britain at High Point, 10:30 a.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

