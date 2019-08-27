Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 27, 2019 10:10 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 26 19 .578
x-Sugar Land 25 20 .556 1
Southern Maryland 22 23 .489 4
Lancaster 18 26 .409
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 25 19 .568
High Point 24 21 .533
New Britain 20 23 .465
Somerset 18 27 .400

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain 5, High Point 4

Sugar Land 11, York 4

Long Island 5, Southern Maryland 0

Somerset 7, Lancaster 1

Wednesday’s Games

New Britain at High Point, 10:30 a.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

