At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 26 19 .578 — x-Sugar Land 25 20 .556 1 Southern Maryland 22 23 .489 4 Lancaster 18 26 .409 7½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 25 19 .568 — High Point 24 21 .533 1½ New Britain 20 23 .465 4½ Somerset 18 27 .400 7½

x-First Half Winner

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain 5, High Point 4

Sugar Land 11, York 4

Long Island 5, Southern Maryland 0

Somerset 7, Lancaster 1

Wednesday’s Games

New Britain at High Point, 10:30 a.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

