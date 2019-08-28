Listen Live Sports

August 28, 2019 7:10 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 26 19 .578
x-Sugar Land 25 20 .556 1
Southern Maryland 22 23 .489 4
Lancaster 18 26 .409
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 25 19 .568
High Point 24 22 .522 2
New Britain 21 23 .477 4
Somerset 18 27 .400

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Britain 7, High Point 6

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

York at Southern Maryland, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, Game 2, TBD

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 1, 7 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

