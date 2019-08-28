At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 27 19 .587 — x-Sugar Land 25 21 .543 2 Southern Maryland 23 23 .500 4 Lancaster 19 26 .422 7½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 25 20 .556 — High Point 24 22 .522 1½ New Britain 21 23 .477 3½ Somerset 18 28 .391 7½

x-First Half Winner

Wednesday’s Games

New Britain 7, High Point 6

York 9, Sugar Land 7

Southern Maryland 11, Long Island 5

Lancaster 6, Somerset 2

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

York at Southern Maryland, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, Game 2, TBD

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 1, 7 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

