Atlantic League

August 28, 2019 10:40 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 27 19 .587
x-Sugar Land 25 21 .543 2
Southern Maryland 23 23 .500 4
Lancaster 19 26 .422
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 25 20 .556
High Point 24 22 .522
New Britain 21 23 .477
Somerset 18 28 .391

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Britain 7, High Point 6

York 9, Sugar Land 7

Southern Maryland 11, Long Island 5

Lancaster 6, Somerset 2

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

York at Southern Maryland, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, Game 2, TBD

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 1, 7 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

