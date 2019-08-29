|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|25
|21
|.543
|2
|Southern Maryland
|23
|23
|.500
|4
|Lancaster
|19
|26
|.422
|7½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|25
|20
|.556
|—
|High Point
|24
|22
|.522
|1½
|New Britain
|21
|23
|.477
|3½
|Somerset
|18
|28
|.391
|7½
___
x-First Half Winner
___
New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, Game 2, TBD
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, Game 1, 7 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD
High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.