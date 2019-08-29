Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

August 29, 2019 7:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 27 19 .587
x-Sugar Land 25 21 .543 2
Southern Maryland 23 23 .500 4
Lancaster 19 26 .422
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 25 20 .556
High Point 24 22 .522
New Britain 21 23 .477
Somerset 18 28 .391

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

York at Southern Maryland, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, Game 2, TBD

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 1, 7 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
8|29 Washington DC-Reston Cybersecurity...
8|29 Breakfast & Learn
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor climbs mast of USS Constitution

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy opens in Colorado Springs