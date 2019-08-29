Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

August 29, 2019 10:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 28 19 .596
x-Sugar Land 25 22 .532 3
Southern Maryland 24 23 .511 4
Lancaster 19 27 .413
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 25 21 .543
High Point 25 22 .532 ½
New Britain 21 24 .467
Somerset 19 28 .404

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Thursday’s Games

High Point 4, New Britain 3

York 6, Sugar Land 4

Advertisement

Southern Maryland 2, Long Island 1, 10 innings

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Somerset 5, Lancaster 3

Friday’s Games

York at Southern Maryland, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, Game 2, TBD

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 1, 7 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space