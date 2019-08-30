At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 28 19 .596 — x-Sugar Land 25 22 .532 3 Southern Maryland 24 23 .511 4 Lancaster 19 27 .413 8½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 25 21 .543 — High Point 25 22 .532 ½ New Britain 21 24 .467 3½ Somerset 19 28 .404 6½

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Friday’s Games

York at Southern Maryland, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, Game 2, TBD

Advertisement

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 1, 7 p.m.

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.