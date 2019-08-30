At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 28 20 .583 — x-Sugar Land 25 22 .532 2½ Southern Maryland 25 23 .521 3 Lancaster 20 27 .426 7½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 26 21 .553 — High Point 25 22 .532 1 New Britain 21 25 .457 4½ Somerset 19 29 .396 7½

x-First Half Winner

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland 7, York 0, 7 innings

York at Southern Maryland, Game 2, TBD

Long Island 8, Somerset 5

Lancaster 7, New Britain 4, 7 innings

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

