Atlantic League

August 30, 2019 10:11 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 28 20 .583
x-Sugar Land 25 22 .532
Southern Maryland 25 23 .521 3
Lancaster 20 27 .426
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 26 21 .553
High Point 25 22 .532 1
New Britain 21 25 .457
Somerset 19 29 .396

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland 7, York 0, 7 innings

York at Southern Maryland, Game 2, TBD

Long Island 8, Somerset 5

Lancaster 7, New Britain 4, 7 innings

New Britain at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD

High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

