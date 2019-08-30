|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|28
|20
|.583
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|25
|22
|.532
|2½
|Southern Maryland
|25
|23
|.521
|3
|Lancaster
|20
|27
|.426
|7½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|26
|21
|.553
|—
|High Point
|25
|22
|.532
|1
|New Britain
|21
|25
|.457
|4½
|Somerset
|19
|29
|.396
|7½
___
x-First Half Winner
___
Southern Maryland 7, York 0, 7 innings
York at Southern Maryland, Game 2, TBD
Long Island 8, Somerset 5
Lancaster 7, New Britain 4, 7 innings
New Britain at Lancaster, Game 2, TBD
High Point at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
New Britain at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
