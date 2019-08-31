Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 31, 2019 12:10 am
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 29 19 .604
x-Sugar Land 26 22 .542 3
Southern Maryland 24 24 .500 5
Lancaster 21 27 .438 8
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 26 21 .553
High Point 25 23 .521
New Britain 21 26 .447 5
Somerset 19 29 .396

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland 7, York 0, 7 innings

York 10, Southern Maryland 1, 7 innings

Long Island 8, Somerset 5

Lancaster 7, New Britain 4, 7 innings

Lancaster 1, New Britain 0, 7 innings

Sugar Land 7, High Point 2

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

