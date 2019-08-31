Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlantic League

August 31, 2019 7:11 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 29 19 .604
x-Sugar Land 26 22 .542 3
Southern Maryland 24 24 .500 5
Lancaster 21 27 .438 8
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Long Island 26 21 .553
High Point 25 23 .521
New Britain 21 26 .447 5
Somerset 19 29 .396

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Saturday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Somerset at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 4 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

