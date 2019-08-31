At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB York 30 19 .612 — x-Sugar Land 27 22 .551 3 Southern Maryland 24 25 .490 6 Lancaster 21 28 .429 9 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB x-Long Island 27 21 .563 — High Point 25 24 .510 2½ New Britain 22 26 .458 5 Somerset 19 30 .388 8½

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Saturday’s Games

New Britain 5, Lancaster 3

Long Island 3, Somerset 0

York 6, Southern Maryland 4

Sugar Land 8, High Point 3

Sunday’s Games

New Britain at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Somerset at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 4 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

