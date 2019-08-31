|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|30
|19
|.612
|—
|x-Sugar Land
|27
|22
|.551
|3
|Southern Maryland
|24
|25
|.490
|6
|Lancaster
|21
|28
|.429
|9
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Long Island
|27
|21
|.563
|—
|High Point
|25
|24
|.510
|2½
|New Britain
|22
|26
|.458
|5
|Somerset
|19
|30
|.388
|8½
___
x-First Half Winner
___
New Britain 5, Lancaster 3
Long Island 3, Somerset 0
York 6, Southern Maryland 4
Sugar Land 8, High Point 3
New Britain at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Somerset at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 4 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 5 p.m.
