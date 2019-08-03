ATP Tour Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Mifel Results

Friday At Cabo del Mar Los Cabos, Mexico Purse: $762,455 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Diego Schwartzman (3), Argentina, def. Guido Pella (2), Argentina, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Taylor Fritz (5), def. Radu Albot (7), Moldova, 6-3, 6-2

Doubles Semifinals

Romain Arneodo and Hugo Nys, Monaco, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (3), Pakistan, 3-6, 7-5, 10-5.

Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Austin Krajicek (1), United States, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Divij Sharan, India, 6-2, 3-6 10-3.

