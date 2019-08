Saturday At Cabo del Mar Los Cabos, Mexico Purse: $762,455 (WT250)

Surface: Hard-Outdoor

Championship

Romain Arneodo and Hugo Nys, Monaco def. Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Austin Krajicek (1), United States, 7-5, 5-7, 16-14

