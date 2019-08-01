ATP Tour Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Mifel Results

Wednesday At Cabo del Mar Los Cabos, Mexico Purse: $762,455 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Diego Schwartzman (3), Argentina, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 7-5, 6-0.

Kwon Soonwoo, South Korea, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Mikhail Kukushkin (8), Kazakhstan, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 7-5, 7-5.

Radu Albot (7), Moldova, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-1, 6-2.

Guido Pella (2), Argentina, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 6-4, 6-2.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Lucas Pouille (4), France, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Taylor Fritz (5), United States, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Fabio Fognini (1), Italy, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Romain Arneodo and Hugo Nys, Monaco, def. Max Purcell and Luke Saville, Australia, 6-7 (16), 6-4, 10-8.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (3), Pakistan def. Radu Albot, Moldova, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 6-1, 6-1.

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, and Fernando Romboli, Brazil, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Austin Krajicek (1), United States, def. Lucas Gomez and Luis Patino, Mexico, 6-3, 7-5.

