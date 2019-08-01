Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Mifel Results

August 1, 2019 11:30 pm
 
Thursday
At Cabo del Mar
Los Cabos, Mexico
Purse: $762,455 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Diego Schwartzman (3), Argentina, def. Mikhail Kukushkin (8), Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-2.

Guido Pella (2), Argentina, def. Kwon Soonwoo, South Korea, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Divij Sharan, India, def. Hans Hach, Mexico, and Dennis Novikov, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

