ATP Tour Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Mifel Results

Thursday At Cabo del Mar Los Cabos, Mexico Purse: $762,455 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Diego Schwartzman (3), Argentina, def. Mikhail Kukushkin (8), Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-2.

Guido Pella (2), Argentina, def. Kwon Soonwoo, South Korea, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Divij Sharan, India, def. Hans Hach, Mexico, and Dennis Novikov, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

