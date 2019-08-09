ATP Tour Coupe Rogers Results

A U.S. Open Series event Friday At IGA Stadium Montreal Purse: $5.7 million (Masters 1000) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Daniil Medvedev (8), Russia, def. Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, 6-3, 6-1.

Karen Khachanov (6), Russia, def. Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Fabio Fognini (7), Italy, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Gael Monfils (16), France, vs. Roberto Bautista Agut (10), Spain, ppd.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Benoit Paire, France, and Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, walkover.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin, France, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-7.

Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Bob and Mike Bryan (7), United States, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (5), 10-5.

