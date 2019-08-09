Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ATP Tour Coupe Rogers Results

August 9, 2019 11:24 pm
 
A U.S. Open Series event
Friday
At IGA Stadium
Montreal
Purse: $5.7 million (Masters 1000)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Daniil Medvedev (8), Russia, def. Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, 6-3, 6-1.

Karen Khachanov (6), Russia, def. Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Fabio Fognini (7), Italy, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Gael Monfils (16), France, vs. Roberto Bautista Agut (10), Spain, ppd.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Benoit Paire, France, and Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, walkover.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin, France, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-7.

Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Bob and Mike Bryan (7), United States, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (5), 10-5.

