ATP Tour Coupe Rogers Results

August 10, 2019 5:50 pm
 
A U.S. Open Series event
Saturday
At IGA Stadium
Montreal
Purse: $5.7 million (Masters 1000)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Gael Monfils (16), France, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (10), Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

Doubles
Semifinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 10-7.

