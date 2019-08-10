ATP Tour Coupe Rogers Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Saturday
|At IGA Stadium
|Montreal
|Purse: $5.7 million (Masters 1000)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Quarterfinals
Gael Monfils (16), France, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (10), Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2).
Daniil Medvedev (8), Russia, def. Karen Khachanov (6), Russia, 6-1, 7-6 (6).
Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Gael Monfils (16), France, 0-0, walkover.
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 10-7.
Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (7).
