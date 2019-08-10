ATP Tour Coupe Rogers Results

A U.S. Open Series event Saturday At IGA Stadium Montreal Purse: $5.7 million (Masters 1000) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Gael Monfils (16), France, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (10), Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

Semifinals

Daniil Medvedev (8), Russia, def. Karen Khachanov (6), Russia, 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Gael Monfils (16), France, 0-0, walkover.

Doubles Semifinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 10-7.

Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (7).

