ATP Tour Coupe Rogers Results

A U.S. Open Series event Tuesday At IGA Stadium Montreal Purse: $5.7 million (Masters 1000) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Marin Cilic (14), Croatia, def. Bradley Klahn, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Dan Evans, Britain, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-4, 6-2.

John Isner (12), United States, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. David Goffin (15), Belgium, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

John Millman, Australia, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3).

Borna Coric (11), Croatia, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (2).

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Kyle Edmund, Britain, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Second Round

Nikoloz Basilashvili (13), Georgia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, 7-5, 7-5.

Benoit Paire, France, and Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Fabio Fognini, France, and Lucas Pouille, France, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (6), Australia, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, and Karen Khachanov, Russia, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 15-13.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (4), France, 4-6, 6-1, 10-6.

Peter Polansky and Brayden Schnur, Canada, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek, Slovakia, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-3.

