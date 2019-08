ATP Tour Coupe Rogers Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Wednesday At IGA Stadium Montreal Purse: $5.7 million (Masters 1000) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Marin Cilic (14), Croatia, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Dan Evans, Britain, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (2).

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Kei Nishikori (5), Japan, 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Advertisement

Roberto Bautista Agut (10), Spain, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-2, 7-5.

Daniil Medvedev (8), Russia, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 6-3, 6-0.

Cristian Garin, Chile, def. John Isner (12), United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, def. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Greece, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Gael Monfils (16), France, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Doubles First Round

Austin Krajicek, United States, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, def. Oliver Marach and Jürgen Melzer, Austria, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 10-6.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (5), Romania, vs. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, and Kei Nishikori, Japan, cancelled.

Second Round

Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Andrey Rublev, Russia, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Peter Polansky and Brayden Schnur, Canada, 1-6, 6-1, 10-8.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.