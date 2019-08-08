ATP Tour Coupe Rogers Results

A U.S. Open Series event Thursday At IGA Stadium Montreal Purse: $5.7 million (Masters 1000) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Third Round

Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, def. Marin Cilic (14), Croatia, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev (8), Russia, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-3, 6-3.

Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (13), Georgia, 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (5).

Karen Khachanov (6), Russia, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-7 97), 7-5, 6-3.

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.

Fabio Fognini (7), Italy, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-2, 7-5.

Doubles Second Round

Benoit Paire, France, and Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Miles, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (5), Romania, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, and Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Bob and Mike Bryan (7), United States, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, 7-5, 7-6 (6).

Quarterfinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Andrey Rublev, Russia, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.