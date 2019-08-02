ATP Tour Generali Open Results

Friday At Mercedes-Benz Sproportpark Kitzbuehel Kitzbühel, Austria Pur: $583,700 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, 7-5, 6-4.

Dominic Thiem (1), Austria, def. Lorenzo Sonego (7), Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Doubles Semifinals

Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Filip Polasek (2), Slovakia, def. Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Matwe Middelkoop (3), Netherlands, 6-2, 3-6, 10-3.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (4), Belgium, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-1, 6-3.

