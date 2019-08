ATP Tour Generali Open Results

By The Associatedess

Thursday At Mercedes-Benz Sproportpark Kitzbuehel Kitzbühel, Austria Pur: $583,700 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Pablo Cuevas (4), Uruguay, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Lorenzo Sonego (7), Argentina, def. Fernando Verdasco (3), Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Dominic Thiem (1), Austria, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Advertisement

Doubles Quarterfinals

Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Oliver Marach and Jürgen Melzer (1), Austria, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Filip Polasek (2), Slovakia, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Guillermo Duran, Argentina, 6-3, 4-6, 10-2.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.