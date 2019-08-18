Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

August 18, 2019 10:34 pm
 
A U.S. Open Series event
Sunday
At The Wake Forest Tennis Center
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $717,955 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor

Men

Singles
First Round

Lloyd Harris, South Africa def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 7-6, 4-6, 6-1

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India def. Cedric-Marcel Stebe, Germany, 6-3, 6-4

Robin Haase, Netherlands def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-4, 7-6

Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

Doubles

First Round

Nicholas Monroe and Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, India, 6-3, 6-3

Oliver Marach and Jürgen Melzer, Austria def. Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin, France 6-4, 6-4

