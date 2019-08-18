ATP Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Sunday
|At The Wake Forest Tennis Center
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|Purse: $717,955 (WT250)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Men
Lloyd Harris, South Africa def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 7-6, 4-6, 6-1
Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India def. Cedric-Marcel Stebe, Germany, 6-3, 6-4
Robin Haase, Netherlands def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-4, 7-6
Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3
Marius Copil, Romania def. Martin Klizan, Slovakia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Doubles
Nicholas Monroe and Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, India, 6-3, 6-3
Oliver Marach and Jürgen Melzer, Austria def. Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin, France 6-4, 6-4
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.