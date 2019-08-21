ATP World Tour Winston Salem Results

Wednesday At Wake Forest University Winston-Salem, N.C. Purse: $717,955 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor Singles Round of 16

Steve Johnson, United States def. Casper Rudd (12), Norway, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Denis Shapovalov (2), Canada def. Miomir Kecmanovic (13), Serbia, 6-2, 6-3.

Benoit Paire (1), France def. Ugo Humbert (15), France, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Hubert Hurkacz (3), Poland def. Feliciano Lopez Diaz-Guerra (16), Spain, 6-3, 6-1.

John Millman (14), Austria, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Pablo Carreno Busta (11), Spain def. Lorenzo Sonego (7), Italy, 7-6 (7), 6-0.

Doubles

Quarterfinal

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium def. Luke Bambridge, Britain, & Ben McLachlan, Japan, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil def. Daniel Evans, Britain & Jonny O’Mara, Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

