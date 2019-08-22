Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Winston Salem Results

August 22, 2019 12:04 am
 
Wednesday
At Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $717,955
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Singles
Round of 16

Steve Johnson, United States def. Casper Rudd (12), Norway, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Denis Shapovalov (2), Canada def. Miomir Kecmanovic (13), Serbia, 6-2, 6-3.

Andrey Rulev, Russia, def. Sam Querrey (6), United States, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (10).

Benoit Paire (1), France def. Ugo Humbert (15), France, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Hubert Hurkacz (3), Poland def. Feliciano Lopez Diaz-Guerra (16), Spain, 6-3, 6-1.

Frances Tiafoe (10), United States def. Filip Krajinovic (8), Serbia, 6-2. retired.

John Millman (14), Austria, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Pablo Carreno Busta (11), Spain def. Lorenzo Sonego (7), Italy, 7-6 (7), 6-0.

Doubles
Quarterfinal

Nicholas Monroe, United States & Tennys Sandgren def. Rajeev Ram, United States & Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, 6-3, 6-3.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium def. Luke Bambridge, Britain, & Ben McLachlan, Japan, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil def. Daniel Evans, Britain & Jonny O’Mara, Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

Jamie Murray, Britain & Neal Skupski, Britain def. Oliver Marach, Austria & Jurgen Melzer, Austria, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-7.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

