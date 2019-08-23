Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Winston Salem Results

August 23, 2019 5:29 pm
 
Friday
At Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $717,955
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinal

Benoit Paire (1), France def. Pablo Carreno Busta (11), Spain, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-3.

Steve Johnson, United States def. John Millman (14), Austria, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Denis Shapovalov (2), Canada def. Andrey Rulev, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Hubert Hurkacz (3), Poland def. Frances Tiafoe (10), United States, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1.

Semifinal vs. vs.

Doubles
Semifinal

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil vs. Jamie Murray, Britain & Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-2, 6-3.

Nicholas Monroe, United States & Tennys Sandgren def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium,7-6 (1), 6-4.

Championshipvs.

