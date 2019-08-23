ATP World Tour Winston Salem Results

|Friday
|At Wake Forest University
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|Purse: $717,955
|Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
|Singles
|Quarterfinal
Benoit Paire (1), France def. Pablo Carreno Busta (11), Spain, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-3.
Steve Johnson, United States def. John Millman (14), Austria, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Denis Shapovalov (2), Canada def. Andrey Rulev, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Hubert Hurkacz (3), Poland def. Frances Tiafoe (10), United States, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1.
Benoit Paire (1), France vs. Steve Johnson, United States, 1-6, 6-0, 6-0.
Hubert Hurkacz (3), Poland vs. Denis Shapovalov (2), Canada, 6-3, 6-4.
Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil vs. Jamie Murray, Britain & Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-2, 6-3.
Nicholas Monroe, United States & Tennys Sandgren, United States def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium,7-6 (1), 6-4.
Championship
Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil vs. Nicholas Monroe, United States & Tennys Sandgren, United States, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 10-3.
