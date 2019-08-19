ATP World Tour Winston Salem Results

Monday

At Wake Forest University

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Purse: $717,955

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Singles

Round of 64

Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (3), 1-0, ret.

Pablo Andujar, Spain, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles

Round of 16

Luke Bambridge, Great Britain, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (4), Germany, 6-3, 7-6.

