ATP World Tour Winston Salem Results

Monday
At Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $717,955
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Singles
Round of 64
Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (3), 1-0, ret.
Pablo Andujar, Spain, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
Round of 16
Luke Bambridge, Great Britain, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (4), Germany, 6-3, 7-6.
