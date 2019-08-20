ATP World Tour Winston Salem Results

Tuesday

At Wake Forest University

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Purse: $717,955

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Singles

Round of 64

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

Singles

Round of 32

Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Joao Sousa (4), Portugal, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Singles

Round of 64

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia & Herzegovina, def. Antoine Hoang, France, 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-2.

Singles

Round of 32

John Millman (14), Australia, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

Benoit Paire (1), France, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-3, 7-5.

Pablo Carreno Busta (11), Spain, def. Marius Copil, Romania, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz (3), Poland, def. Lee Duckhee, Republic of Korea, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Casper Ruud (12), Norway, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-1, ret.

Filip Krajinovic (8), Serbia, def. Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Feliciano Lopez Diaz-Guerra (16), Spain, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.

Ugo Humbert (15), France, def. Bjorn Fratangelo, USA, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Steve Johnson, USA, def. Daniel Evans (5), Great Britain, 6-3, 6-1.

Miomir Kecmanovic (13), Serbia, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Sam Querrey (6), USA, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-3, 7-5.

Lorenzo Sonego (7), Italy, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia & Herzegovina, 6-1, 6-4.

Denis Shapovalov (2), Canada, def. Tennys Sandgren, USA, 6-2, 6-4.

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (9), Spain, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1.

Frances Tiafoe (10), USA, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 4-2, ret.

Doubles

Round of 16

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Dominic Inglot, Great Britain, 6-4, 6-1.

Daniel Evans and Jonny O Mara, Great Britain, def. Ken Skupski, Great Britain, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, 6-4, 5-7, 10-5.

Rajeev Ram, USA, and Joe Salisbury (2), Great Britain, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Leander Paes, India, 6-2, 6-3.

