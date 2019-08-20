Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Winston Salem Results

August 20, 2019 8:35 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Tuesday
At Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $717,955
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Singles
Round of 64

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia & Herzegovina, def. Antoine Hoang, France, 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-2.

Singles
Round of 32

Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Joao SoUnited States (4), Portugal, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

John Millman (14), Australia, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

Advertisement

Benoit Paire (1), France, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-3, 7-5.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Pablo Carreno Busta (11), Spain, def. Marius Copil, Romania, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz (3), Poland, def. Duckhee Lee, South Korea, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Casper Ruud (12), Norway, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-1, ret.

Filip Krajinovic (8), Serbia, def. Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Feliciano Lopez Diaz-Guerra (16), Spain, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.

Ugo Humbert (15), France, def. Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Daniel Evans (5), Britain, 6-3, 6-1.

Miomir Kecmanovic (13), Serbia, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Sam Querrey (6), United States, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-3, 7-5.

Lorenzo Sonego (7), Italy, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia & Herzegovina, 6-1, 6-4.

Denis Shapovalov (2), Canada, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles
Round of 16

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, 6-4, 6-1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars