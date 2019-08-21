ATP World Tour Winston Salem Results

Wednesday

At Wake Forest University

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Purse: $717,955

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Singles

Round of 16

John Millman (14), Australia, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Steve Johnson, USA, def. Casper Ruud (12), Norway, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Benoit Paire (1), France, def. Ugo Humbert (15), France, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Denis Shapovalov (2), Canada, def. Miomir Kecmanovic (13), Serbia, 6-2, 6-3.

Hubert Hurkacz (3), Poland, def. Feliciano Lopez Diaz-Guerra (16), Spain, 6-3, 3-1, ret.

Doubles

Quarterfinal

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Luke Bambridge, Great Britain, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, def. Daniel Evans and Jonny O Mara, Great Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

