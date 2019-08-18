ATP World Tour Winston Salem Results

Sunday
At Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $717,955
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Singles
Qualification
Bjorn Fratangelo (2), USA, def. Petros Chrysochos, Cyprus, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.
Marcos Giron (3), USA, def. Borna Gojo (7), Croatia, 6-4, 6-4.
Damir Dzumhur (1), Bosnia & Herzegovina, def. Strong Kirchheimer, USA, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Raymond Sarmiento, USA, def. Daniel Nguyen, USA, 6-2, 6-3.
Singles
Round of 64
Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Denis Kudla, USA, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Jaume Antoni Munar Clar, Spain, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-1.
Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, def. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.
Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
Marius Copil, Romania, def. Martin Klizan, Slovakia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Doubles
Round of 16
Nicholas Monroe and Tennys Sandgren, USA, def. Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, India, 6-3, 6-3.
Jurgen Melzer and Oliver Marach, Austria, def. Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-4, 6-4.
