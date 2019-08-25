Listen Live Sports

Aurora Games returning to Albany, New York

August 25, 2019 9:53 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Aurora Games, an international multi-sport competition and entertainment festival with female competitors, will be staged two more times in the next three years.

The inaugural Aurora Games were held at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York, and at their conclusion on Sunday founder and executive producer Jerry Solomon said the games will return to Albany in 2021 and 2023.

The six-sport event drew more than 100 professional athletes and produced some memorable moments. Fourteen-year-old figure skater Alysa Liu successfully landed a quadruple lutz, the first U.S. female to land what’s widely considered the hardest jump in figure skating in a competition, and former UCLA gymnastics star Katelyn Ohashi earned one of two perfect 10s in the artistic floor exercises.

The athletes also participated in youth sports clinics and workshops on women’s empowerment.

Total attendance for the six-day event was 20,423. The events were aired live throughout the week on ESPN platforms.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

