The Associated Press
 
Australia beats Canada 81-73 in second pre-World Cup game

August 17, 2019 9:19 am
 
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australia turned the tables on Canada in the final quarter on Saturday for an 81-73 win in a pre-World Cup exhibition basketball game.

Canada led 33-30 at halftime Saturday but Australia led 60-59 after three quarters before outscoring the visitors 21-14 in the final quarter. On Friday, Canada outscored Australia 23-13 in the final quarter to beat Australia 90-70.

Jock Landale led Australia with 13 points Saturday while Jonah Bolden added 12. Khem Birch led Canada with 18 points and Oshae Brissett added 14.

Australia plays Canada in their first game of the World Cup on Sept. 1 in China.

Australia hosts Team USA in exhibition matches in Melbourne next Thursday and Saturday. Canada plays New Zealand on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week and Team USA on Aug. 26, all in Sydney.

