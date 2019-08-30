Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Australian jockey dies after fall during track work

August 30, 2019 12:17 am
 
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A 22-year-old female jockey has died after falling from her horse during track work in the Australian state of Victoria.

Racing Victoria said Friday that the early-morning accident happened at the Cranbourne track, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Melbourne.

It said track work was canceled after the death of the jockey. Her name was not released at the request of her family.

Later Friday morning, Racing Victoria said a planned eight-race card at nearby Pakenham would not be held.

“The meeting has been abandoned in the interests of participant welfare and out of respect for the rider and her family,” Racing Victoria said.

Australian horse industry figures show 20 jockeys have been killed in the country since 2000, 17 of them during races and three during track work. In February, a Victoria state trainer died, also after falling from a horse during a training run.

