Bail set for son of ex-NFL player accused of killing parents

August 27, 2019 5:46 pm
 
LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — A judge has set bail at $3 million for the son of a former NFL lineman accused of killing his parents in Minnesota.

Twenty-two-year-old Dylan John Bennett appeared in court Tuesday on two counts of second-degree murder. Bennett was extradited from Mexico after being arrested at a hotel in Cancun Saturday.

Bennett’s public defender did not return a request for comment.

Barry and Carol Bennett, both 63, were found fatally shot last Wednesday at their home in Long Prairie, a town 124 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Barry Bennett played 11 seasons in the NFL, including stints with New Orleans Saints, the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

